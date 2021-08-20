New plans to keep treasured Woodford Folk Festival spirit alive with scaled-back event

The Woodford Folk Festival has sadly been cancelled for another year, but the organisers have new plans this year.

The organisers were determined not to let people down and have lined up a ‘Bushtime event’ from 27 December until 1 January.

Also for the first time, Woodfordia will be open for camping during school holidays from Friday 18 September – 4 October.

Founder Bill Hauritz said around 35 per cent of people come from interstate, and 4 per cent from overseas.

“It takes us all year to organise these things, it’s not something you can switch on and off,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have known for a while it wouldn’t go ahead but we weren’t sort of facing the truth, I suppose, it hurts.”

He said the Bushtime event was also run last year, and it’s a relaxed, laid-back event scaled down from the bigger festival.

“The idea is just a smaller event … where we can do the COVID rules, social distancing, masking, but still have some entertainment.”

Around 1000-1500 people will be able to attend.

Press PLAY below to hear more about their plans

Image: Woodford Folk Festival, Facebook

RELATED