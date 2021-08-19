4BC
Sad news: Woodford Folk Festival called off for the second year in a row

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Woodford Folk Festival
Article image for Sad news: Woodford Folk Festival called off for the second year in a row

The pandemic has claimed one Brisbane’s most loved events, with Woodford Folk Festival cancelled for the second year running.

Organisers were hoping to run a scaled down event, but have decided the risk of lockdowns and spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is too much of a risk.

In a statement, they say they are incredibly disappointed.

Organisers have said they’ll run a separate, small event.

“Instead, we will be holding a Bushtime event from 27 December until 1 January, the same dates as the usual Woodford Folk Festival,” the statement read.

“We’re also announcing, for the first time, the opening of Woodfordia for camping for the school holidays from Friday 18 September – 4 October.”

Press PLAY below to hear Scott Emerson read out the statement

Image: Facebook, Woodford Folk Festival

 

Scott Emerson
Entertainment
