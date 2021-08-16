New border pass scheme starts today as Queensland’s hard border returns

A new border scheme will be introduced today, as Queensland begins enforcing the toughest border restrictions to date with NSW.

Essential workers needing to enter Queensland will need to be vaccinated if they are crossing the border.

Burleigh MP Michael Hart said he had heard border passes had been revoked, with people told via text message.

Yesterday police intercepted every vehicle crossing into Queensland at the Gold Coast, with 3659 vehicles intercepted and 498 turned around.

Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said it was due to people not having the essential reasons to cross the border.

“Just this afternoon the pass system has changed, so if you’ve got an X pass you’ll be receiving a text message if you haven’t already, to get one of the new X-Q passes which is for Queensland, or X-N passes for NSW.

“And you will need to go online to apply for one of those passes straight away.

“It is a rapidly moving situation and we appreciate the community support of what we are trying to achieve here in Queensland.”

He said they had updated and modified the pass system to suit the latest directions from health authorities.

