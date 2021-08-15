4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cars waiting ‘in excess of an hour’ as police turn hundreds away at border

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Border restrictionscovid-19
Article image for Cars waiting ‘in excess of an hour’ as police turn hundreds away at border

Police are turning hundreds around at the state border after the Queensland government reintroduced hard border restrictions for New South Wales this weekend. 

New South Wales was plunged into a state-wide lockdown after an increasing number of coronavirus cases were detected in regional communities.

The Today Show reporter Jess Millward told Neil Breen every vehicle is being stopped and checked at the border.

“More people are being turned around than being allowed through,” Jess said.

“It’s a wait of in excess of an hour to get through and then people are being told ‘no, you can’t go to work, you must turn around’.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jess Millward’s full report from the border 

Image: Jess Millward / Twitter 

Neil Breen
HealthNewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873