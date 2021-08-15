Cars waiting ‘in excess of an hour’ as police turn hundreds away at border

Police are turning hundreds around at the state border after the Queensland government reintroduced hard border restrictions for New South Wales this weekend.

New South Wales was plunged into a state-wide lockdown after an increasing number of coronavirus cases were detected in regional communities.

The Today Show reporter Jess Millward told Neil Breen every vehicle is being stopped and checked at the border.

People are waiting in this line only to be told they can’t come into QLD. @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/upbaUgK1Ss — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) August 15, 2021

“More people are being turned around than being allowed through,” Jess said.

“It’s a wait of in excess of an hour to get through and then people are being told ‘no, you can’t go to work, you must turn around’.”

Image: Jess Millward / Twitter