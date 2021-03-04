4BC
MP Mark Robinson hits out at ‘crazy’ camping situation on Straddie

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
North Stradbroke Island
The local MP whose electorate covers North Stradbroke Island says it’s crazy some campers are being locked out.

With Easter around the corner, campers have had to cancel plans and tourism operators could be out of pocket as restrictions and caps on numbers have been imposed.

Loyal Straddie campers say the situation is “awful”.

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson told Scott Emerson the state government needed to do more.

“This is crazy stuff, my phone is going off with local people absolutely ropeable, both tourism operators on the island, small businesses that hang off those tourism businesses, and visitors who are just so angry that last minute without notice, completely surprised they have had their holiday cancelled.

“This is terrible for the island.

“I just say to people please still try and come, be patient. Persevere with it.

“But the government has to look at how they are handling this situation.”

Image: iStock

