The ‘curious decision’ to crackdown on camping on Stradbroke Island

Loyal Stradbroke Island campers have been left in shock after being told they will no longer be able to stay at their much loved campsites.

It’s been reported Minjerribah Camping has banned tents from three popular campgrounds, and placed stiff limits on numbers of campers at each site.

Island Chamber of Commerce president Colin Battersby said it was “very disappointing”.

“All of a sudden, we find two days ago there has been a unilateral decision, without any real consultation and the bottom line is … the Easter weekend there is probably 3000 less people that are going to be staying overnight on the island.

“That’s really going to make a difference to the small little businesses over there, the fish and chip shop, the pub, the bowls club, and the end of the day that costs jobs.”

He said it was a “curious decision” just weeks out from the Easter holidays.

