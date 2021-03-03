4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘curious decision’ to crackdown on camping on Stradbroke Island

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
stradbroke island
Article image for The ‘curious decision’ to crackdown on camping on Stradbroke Island

Loyal Stradbroke Island campers have been left in shock after being told they will no longer be able to stay at their much loved campsites.

It’s been reported Minjerribah Camping has banned tents from three popular campgrounds, and placed stiff limits on numbers of campers at each site.

Island Chamber of Commerce president Colin Battersby said it was “very disappointing”.

“All of a sudden, we find two days ago there has been a unilateral decision, without any real consultation and the bottom line is … the Easter weekend there is probably 3000 less people that are going to be staying overnight on the island.

“That’s really going to make a difference to the small little businesses over there, the fish and chip shop, the pub, the bowls club, and the end of the day that costs jobs.”

He said it was a “curious decision” just weeks out from the Easter holidays.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873