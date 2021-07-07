Major telco to issue refunds to thousands of Aussies

Almost 50,000 Australians are due to receive refunds after Telstra failed to notify them of slower-than-promised NBN speeds.

Telstra is issuing $25 million in refunds following a federal report by the Australia Communications and Media Authority.

The report found 49,092 customers were not notified the maximum speed advertised in their plans was ‘not attainable’ with NBN infrastructure.

“In these circumstances, customers are entitled to move to a lower speed tier plan at a lower price or exit the contract without cost,” the report said.

Press PLAY below to hear who is eligible

Image: Getty