‘Low level arrivals’ draw the ire of Brisbane residents

Communities under the flight path of the new Brisbane Airport runway are ramping up their campaign against increased noise pollution.

The Brisbane Airport Corporation have previously admitted the current mid-pandemic levels only represent 40 per cent of regular traffic.

Morningside resident Sallyanne told Scott Emerson she’s noticed an increase in “low level arrivals”, impacting her ability to work from home.

“Previously with the legacy runway, I could see them and hear them, but they seemed to be a little bit higher.

“There are days I need to put my conference calls on mute because of the noise level.”

She’s calling on the BAC to engage in additional community consultation, and provide an updated impact statement.

“The new runway’s not going to go away, but I think we need to find ways to move forward.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty