Increased aircraft noise in Brisbane will only get worse

50 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Residents of Brisbane’s north-east are complaining of increased aircraft noise following the opening of Brisbane Airport’s new parallel runway.

Brisbane Airport Corporation community relations manager Jessica Shannon told Scott Emerson the noisiness is actually much lower than what residents were told to expect.

“There are planes flying frequently over new communities, there’s no denying that.

“We are only experiencing 40 per cent of aircraft movement compared to what we would’ve been having pre-COVID.

“Numbers aren’t anywhere near what it was like at the start of the year.”

Scott pointed out the obvious implication.

“So what you’re really saying is if we ever get back to the normality we had before COVID … it’ll be double and a half what it is now!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

