Locals vow to keep up the fight for a ferry

A group of locals fighting the Brisbane City Council over the suspended Norman Park Ferry service have vowed to keep up their campaign to bring back a ferry service for their community.

In October, council cut the Norman Park to New Farm Park cross-river ferry service and closed the heritage-listed terminal.

A group unhappy locals formed the Friends of Norman Park Ferry group.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner today said three of the nine old timber ferries that were retired last year will be restored and returned to the river but confirmed that the service would not be returning.

Bob Rees from the community group said they weren’t going anywhere.

“We have such as solid following both from the community here and some supporters I think we ave some very good alternatives that have been suggested to council which unfortunately so far have been ignored,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There are a lot of reasons why this ferry should come back.”

He said they were asking for “a ferry service of some sort” and were open to alternatives.

