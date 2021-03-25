Council’s ‘insane’ decision creating traffic bottleneck ‘nightmare’

The Brisbane City Council decision to remove the Norman Park ferry with no notice has created a traffic mess for commuters, with no solution in sight.

Morningside Ward Councillor Kara Cook told Olympia Kwitowski the service was cancelled due to a drop in use, but believes COVID was not taken into account.

“Removing public transport like the Norman Park ferry is quite frankly, quite insane because we’re encouraging people onto the roads,” she said.

“Public transport isn’t meant to save money. It isn’t meant to make money, either!

“It is meant to improve accessibility, … get them to be able to move through the city, reduce congestion, all of those things.”

Councillor Cook said while residents have fought tooth and nail to see the service returned and traffic alleviated, Brisbane City Council has held firm on its decision.

“Everyone knows Wynnum Road is an absolute nightmare.

“Until there is some improvements done further down the road, all we’ve done is push the congestion further into Morningside.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Lucy Stone / The Brisbane Times