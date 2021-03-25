4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Council’s ‘insane’ decision creating..

Council’s ‘insane’ decision creating traffic bottleneck ‘nightmare’

9 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Councillor Kara CookNorman Park Ferry
Article image for Council’s ‘insane’ decision creating traffic bottleneck ‘nightmare’

The Brisbane City Council decision to remove the Norman Park ferry with no notice has created a traffic mess for commuters, with no solution in sight. 

Morningside Ward Councillor Kara Cook told Olympia Kwitowski the service was cancelled due to a drop in use, but believes COVID was not taken into account.

“Removing public transport like the Norman Park ferry is quite frankly, quite insane because we’re encouraging people onto the roads,” she said.

“Public transport isn’t meant to save money. It isn’t meant to make money, either!

“It is meant to improve accessibility, … get them to be able to move through the city, reduce congestion, all of those things.”

Councillor Cook said while residents have fought tooth and nail to see the service returned and traffic alleviated, Brisbane City Council has held firm on its decision.

“Everyone knows Wynnum Road is an absolute nightmare.

“Until there is some improvements done further down the road, all we’ve done is push the congestion further into Morningside.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Lucy Stone / The Brisbane Times

Olympia Kwitowski
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873