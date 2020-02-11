4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local legend could be prosecuted for helping flood victims

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Central CoastGreg Best

A tradie who excavated a channel on a Central Coast beach to prevent homes being flooded could be fined.

During the peak of the rain event on Sunday, Ben Weber drove his excavator 15 kilometres from his home to North Entrance Beach.

Locals were using shovels to try and open up a channel to the ocean so the lagoon didn’t flood and destroy homes.

Ben worked for hours before council rangers and police ordered him off the beach and has since found out the Central Coast Council, Environmental Protection Agency and Fisheries NSW are looking to prosecute him.

Councillor Greg Best tells Ray Hadley Ben is a local legend and should be left alone.

“I reckon he’s a legend, good on him.

“I will tonight move that hands off him as far council’s concerned. No prosecution. Also the EPA and the fisheries, I think we should encourage them to keep away as well.”

Councillor Best says the Council is the one to blame for not dredging the lake earlier, despite ample warning.

“This is not new and this council has been warned and warned by the community.

“They have ignored it each time and they have led this community into what is now a disaster.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
LocalNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.