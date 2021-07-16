Limo driver, passengers nabbed trying to enter Queensland from a hotspot

A limousine driver and three passengers have been ordered into hotel quarantine after driving to Queensland from a NSW COVID-19 hotspot.

They were nabbed by police officers conducting border patrols.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says they’ve detected several people allegedly trying to enter the state on false border declaration passes.

“We processed 1,611 vehicles at our borders, and even though a number were turned around, it was disappointing to find we there were two where we had people coming in on false declarations.

“One being a 79-year-old person who is now in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast and disappointingly another vehicle, a limousine where a driver and three passengers have also been placed into quarantine.

“Those three people are not cooperating at the moment so further investigations are ongoing and the driver has been fined $4135 for a false declaration.”

Image: Nine News