COVID-19 latest: Queensland records one new local case, Victoria declared a hotspot

Queensland has recorded one new locally acquired case of COVID-19.

The case is the mother of a 12-year-old boy who contracted the virus during hotel quarantine in Sydney.

The boy’s father tested positive yesterday.

The family are currently in home quarantine and pose zero risk to the community.

Premier Annastacia Palazczsuk described today’s numbers as “Fantastic news”.

“We are very happy with these results today, very very happy, very encouraging,” she said at a press conference on Friday morning.

Genomic testing confirmed that the case is the contagious delta variant.

The Premier also confirmed Queensland will declare Victoria a hotspot from 1am Saturday.

It means anyone who enters the state from that time will have to complete 14 days in hotel quarantine.

It comes as Queensland extended mask requirements and limits on home visits for a further seven days from Friday.