LATEST | Dreamworld, Gold Coast restaurant added to exposure sites

3 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19
The list of exposure sites is growing in Queensland this afternoon.

One new case was recorded today, a flight attendant in her 30s who worked on six flights travelling between Brisbane, Gladstone, Longreach and Hervey Bay on July 11 and 12.

As result a number of venues have now been identified as exposure sites, including the six flights the flight attendant was on.

Anyone on board the flights is deemed a close contact and must isolate and get tested.

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for a restaurant this afternoon which has been listed as a close contact site after a positive case visited the restaurant.

Anyone who’s been to Koi Broadbeach on Wednesday July 14 between 1.50pm and 2.50pm needs to isolate, get tested and complete 14 days quarantine.

Dreamworld has also been listed but as a low risk site.

Anyone there on Friday July 16 between 10.30am and 2pm needs to get tested but does not need to isolate unless they have symptoms.

FULL LIST OF POTENTIAL EXPOSURE SITES AVAILABLE HERE

 

RELATED

Urgent contact tracing after Queensland flight worker COVID-19 infection

 

4BC News
HealthQLD
