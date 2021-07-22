Concerns over ‘new local COVID-19 case’ in Longreach

Queensland Health authorities have reportedly identified a new local case of COVID-19 in a QantasLink flight attendant that flew between Brisbane and Longreach.

4BC Breakfast understands the flight attendant worked on QantasLink flights QF2534 and QF2535, Brisbane to Longreach return, on July 11 while infectious and did not leave the aircraft.

It is believed the flight attendant tested positive to COVID-19 after those flights and testing is now underway for all passengers at the Longreach Hospital, with another centre to be opened today at the Longreach Showgrounds.

Neil Breen has reported this morning that Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young may declare Longreach a Queensland virus hotspot today, after authorities were alerted to the case yesterday afternoon.

Image: Getty