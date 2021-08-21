4BC
Joy Lamb not giving up on historic Kangaroo Point ‘Home’

1 hour ago
Luke Grant has spoken to former owner of Brisbane’s historic ‘Home’, commonly called Lamb House about her eviction and the sale of the heritage property.

Ms Lamb broke her silence in January over the council dispute and is still fighting to have the ownership status resolved.

She’s spoken again to Luke Grant about her battle, and says she isn’t giving up.

There’s now a renewed plea for Brisbane City Council, the QCAT, and homelessness charity Micah to resolve the dispute with Ms Lamb.

Luke Grant says she has been treated unfairly.

Click play below to listen to the interview.

