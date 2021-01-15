Owner breaks silence over Lamb House at centre of council dispute

The Brisbane City Council is controversially moving to sell a heritage home seized after an unpaid rates dispute and until now, the owner has not spoken publicly on the case.

Luke Grant, who knows owner Joy Lamb personally, has been following the story of ‘Home’, often called ‘Lamb House’, for his listeners.

Leading up to Christmas, it was reported Joy had to face a tribunal that suggested she was unable to manage her own affairs.

Council argues the heritage home in Kangaroo Point has become derelict from neglect, with a large hole in the roof risking the building’s structure.

Home, which was built from 1902 to c. 1908, suffered significant structural damage during the 2000s due to vibrations from rock breaking.

Until now, Ms Lamb has not spoken publicly on the issue but told Luke she is now telling her story because she “couldn’t seem to win.”

“It is my property and others seem to have taken over on the council side.”

Luke revealed Joy had previously told him she’d heard the word within council was ‘get the Lambs before they get you’.

Ms Lamb believes the dispute was the ultimate cause of her husband’s death, after he spent two and a half years fighting council.

“When he had the heart attack and died on Christmas Eve in 2013 right before my eyes, I just knew why.

“Because he’d stopped eating properly, he just kept saying ‘they’re trying to send us to jail, Joy, and take the house’.

“Well he didn’t live long enough to worry about it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Joy Lamb’s full story

Image: Queensland Housing Registrar, Queensland Government