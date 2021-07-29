The challenge for the growing city carrying the load of the state’s waste

Queensland’s fastest growing city is carrying the load of the state’s landfill.

There are predictions the population in Ipswich will double in the next 12 years.

Mayor Teresa Harding shocked Scott Emerson with her figures about how much waste the city takes.

“We are now taking 42 per cent of the state’s waste into eight private landfills,” she said.

“We are taking 55 per cent of south-east Queensland’s waste.

“Most of that, only 6 per cent of that is household waste … the other 94 per cent is actually construction and demolition, commercial industrial waste.”

She said they were working with the industry to reduce waste, as well as encouraging best practice.

“You can’t keep having residences moving closer and closer to the waste operators.”

