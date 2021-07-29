4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The challenge for the growing city carrying the load of the state’s waste

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
IpswichMayor Teresa HardingWaste
Article image for The challenge for the growing city carrying the load of the state’s waste

Queensland’s fastest growing city is carrying the load of the state’s landfill.

There are predictions the population in Ipswich will double in the next 12 years.

Mayor Teresa Harding shocked Scott Emerson with her figures about how much waste the city takes.

“We are now taking 42 per cent of the state’s waste into eight private landfills,” she said.

“We are taking 55 per cent of south-east Queensland’s waste.

“Most of that, only 6 per cent of that is household waste … the other 94 per cent is actually construction and demolition, commercial industrial waste.”

She said they were working with the industry to reduce waste, as well as encouraging best practice.

“You can’t keep having residences moving closer and closer to the waste operators.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about their plans

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873