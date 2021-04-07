4BC
Illegal dumping surges after one year since service cut

6 hours ago
Spencer Howson
brisbane city councilJared CassidyKerbside collection
Article image for Illegal dumping surges after one year since service cut

Illegal dumping has spiked in the year since kerbside collection was cut, with Brisbane City Council receiving thousands of complaints. 

“It should never have been cut in the first place, because it’s a basic council service,” Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy told Spencer Howson.

“People haven’t got a discount on their rates for less services.

“They’ve in fact seen two rates rises and they’re getting less services and they’re paying more to get to the dump.”

Mr Cassidy said free waste vouchers as compensation isn’t a good policy outcome.

“Those tip vouchers, as we’ve seen with a lot of people, don’t cover a lot of the rubbish they’re taking to the dump as well.

“We’ve got a council, led by Adrian Schrinner, that’s continuing to spend $6.5 million a year on advertising, but isn’t spending $6.5 million a year on basic services like rubbish.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Spencer Howson
LocalNews
