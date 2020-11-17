‘I feel lost’: Distressed Queenslander stuck in extended hotel quarantine in SA

A distressed Queenslander who remains stuck in extended hotel quarantine in Adelaide says he feels “lost” as he waits for official word from health authorities.

Sean spoke to Neil Breen yesterday from the hotel, after he was told he would have to quarantine for a further 2 weeks after completing his mandatory quarantine.

He was on his way back home to Queensland from work in Africa.

A cleaner who works at the quarantine hotel contracted COVID-19, and a number of family members have since contracted the virus.

“Still in the hotel mate,” an emotional Sean told Neil today.

“Social media seems to be the way we are finding out about everything else.

“I got a phone call from one of the doctors saying that I have to stay until the 30th [of November] and I basically said no.

“I said they need to get me out of here.

“It’s got us lost, the lack of communication. I feel lost.”

