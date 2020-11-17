‘I couldn’t believe it’: Listener caught up in Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak

A listener quarantining in the hotel believed to be at the centre of the South Australian COVID-19 outbreak is being forced to undergo another 14 days of quarantine.

20 cases have been detected in SA to date as the state works against the clock to contain the spread.

Shaun told Neil Breen he’s quarantining in a hotel in Adelaide on his way back home to Queensland from work in Africa.

“I’m due to be released today. Because of this new outbreak they’ve now told us they’re transferring us to another medi-hotel, and I’ve got do another 14 days.

“They told us by slipping a letter under our door.

“I couldn’t believe it – I do the right thing and let some bloke get into Sydney, and it’s come back to bite me.”

