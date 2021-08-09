How schools and students have responded to the mandatory mask rule

Several restrictions remain in place across the south-east including wearing face masks in schools.

Teachers and school staff must now also wear them, along with high school students.

Scott Wiseman, CEO of P&C Queensland, said all reports were that students were on board and masked up.

“We’ve had some great feedback actually,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s really become almost a fashion statement, as part of the students to see whose got the best mask out there, but of a novelty at the moment, but I am sure it’s a little bit frustrating for some.”

He said he understood the department had secured a supplier in relation to producing smaller masks, to fit primary school students.

Image: Getty