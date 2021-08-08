LOCKDOWN LIFTS: New rules for south-east, Cairns to go into snap lockdown

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced south-east Queensland’s lockdown will end today at 4pm.

There have been 9 new cases recorded, 7 linked to the original Indooroopilly cluster, as well as one on the Gold Coast and one in Cairns.

The Premier said the Cairns case, a taxi driver, was infectious in the community for 10 days, prompting authorities to announce a three-day snap lockdown in the region beginning at 4pm today.

There will be new rules for those in the 11 LGA’s in the south-east of the state.

New rules for the south-east for the next fortnight include:

10 people to your home (including people who live there)

All high school students/staff will be required to wear masks at school

Weddings/funerals will be allowed up to 20 people

Community sport won’t be permitted

Masks still mandatory in workplaces/indoor venues

If you’re in one of the 11 LGA’s in locked down, don’t travel to regional Queensland

Venues at 1 per 4sqm rule

You can visit loved ones in hospital

People in those areas are advised not to travel to regional Queensland.

The 11 LGA’s affected are:

City of Brisbane

City of Gold Coast

City of Ipswich

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City

Moreton Bay Region

Noosa Shire Council

Redland City

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

Concern over Cairns case prompts three-day snap lockdown

The Premier said the case was concerning and authorities “weren’t expecting it”.

“We really need the residents of Cairns to come forward with any symptoms to come forward and get tested.

“This person has been infectious in the community for 10 days, that is of real concern.”

The taxi driver lives in Kanimbla.

From 4pm today, Cairns and Yarrabah will go into a lockdown similar to the south-east Queensland restrictions, but two visitors will be allowed in the home.

They will be looking at a business support package, and the Premier has requested Cairns be declared a hotspot.

