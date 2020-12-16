4BC
Hemmant fire could burn for days

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Hemmant fire could burn for days

The fire burning in a Hemmant recycling plant may burn for days, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Incident Control Inspector Corey Dennis.

The fire, which forced traffic diversions and blanketed Brisbane’s southern suburbs in smoke, began yesterday afternoon.

“Due to the fact that the fire collapsed so suddenly, the crews have not been able to make penetration to the fire underneath,” Mr Dennis told Scott Emerson.

“We will be waiting until later today to hopefully get some heavy machinery in there, which will allow us to make progress on the fire.”

Mr Dennis couldn’t say how long it would take crews to extinguish the fires, but it could take ‘a few days’.

“It will just depend entirely upon how effective it is once we get the heavy machinery in here to either lift or remove the roof,” he said.

Air quality testing will be carried out this morning but Mr Dennis said people affected by the smoke should stay inside with fans and air-conditioning turned on.

Press PLAY to hear more. 

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
