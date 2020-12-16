Hemmant ‘inferno’ cloaks Brisbane in thick smoke

A recycling plant is on fire in Brisbane’s east, blanketing the city in thick black smoke.

The fire on Gosport Street in Hemmant has forced traffic diversions, and anyone nearby is urged to stay indoors to avoid inhaling the smoke.

16 Fire and Rescue Service crews, specialist vehicles and senior officers are currently on scene at a commercial structure fire in Hemmant. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/QwB4Zix4XS — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 16, 2020

Nine News Queensland reporter Alex Heinke described the chaotic scene to Luke Grant.

“It is an inferno.

“Authorities right don’t know what is burning, I guess that is the area of concern.”

Image: Nine News