Hemmant ‘inferno’ cloaks Brisbane in thick smoke

6 hours ago
Article image for Hemmant ‘inferno’ cloaks Brisbane in thick smoke

A recycling plant is on fire in Brisbane’s east, blanketing the city in thick black smoke.

The fire on Gosport Street in Hemmant has forced traffic diversions, and anyone nearby is urged to stay indoors to avoid inhaling the smoke.

Nine News Queensland reporter Alex Heinke described the chaotic scene to Luke Grant.

“It is an inferno.

“Authorities right don’t know what is burning, I guess that is the area of concern.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Nine News

