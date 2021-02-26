Heartbroken parents call for changes to P plate laws

The heartbroken parents of a girl tragically killed on the cusp of her Year 12 graduation last year are calling for law changes surrounding P-plate driving and driving with passengers.

Kellie Postle and her husband Troy have started the Live4Lyss campaign in memory of their daughter Alyssa, who died in a horror crash in August 2020.

She was the passenger in the car.

They are calling for a more graduated licensing scheme.

“If she had not have gotten into that car with her friend, she would still be here with us today.

“I have had a bit of a look at the laws in New Zealand, and they have more of a graduated licensing process.

“I just think what would be fantastic is to have some sort of a graduated system where you go from your learners to a P, but you’re only allowed to have say one peer support driver who has had their licence for at least two years.

“We are wanting to have a legacy for her so her memory can be shared. We want other kids to be able to live.”

To find out more about their campaign, follow here

Image: iStock