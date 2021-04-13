4BC
‘Get the word out!’: Spencer Howson’s jobs board

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
employmentjobs
News today that Domino’s is running a mass recruitment drive for 2500 new staff got Spencer Howson thinking. 

On 4BC Drive, he did a call out for anyone looking for staff for their business, struggling to fill the job.

“I’m sure if Domino’s are hiring so many staff, I know Harris Farm are going through a mass recruitment as well.

“There must be other businesses doing well and expanding.”

The open line was running hot with business owners eager for applicants, including:

  • Andrew at Maroochydore who is looking for staff for surfboard manufacturing – Andrew Splendid Surf Industries (0408 800 819)
  • Angela’s business at Capalaba is looking for staff for sales roles at an education business (3390 1095)
  • Jack is looking for staff at his ghost & history tours at Boggo Road (0409 617 394)
  • Lee runs a delivery service (0421 743 851)

Domino’s hiring blitz: The search for 2500 workers

Spencer Howson
LifestyleLocal
