‘Get the word out!’: Spencer Howson’s jobs board

News today that Domino’s is running a mass recruitment drive for 2500 new staff got Spencer Howson thinking.

On 4BC Drive, he did a call out for anyone looking for staff for their business, struggling to fill the job.

“I’m sure if Domino’s are hiring so many staff, I know Harris Farm are going through a mass recruitment as well.

“There must be other businesses doing well and expanding.”

The open line was running hot with business owners eager for applicants, including:

Andrew at Maroochydore who is looking for staff for surfboard manufacturing – Andrew Splendid Surf Industries (0408 800 819)

Angela’s business at Capalaba is looking for staff for sales roles at an education business (3390 1095)

Jack is looking for staff at his ghost & history tours at Boggo Road (0409 617 394)

Lee runs a delivery service (0421 743 851)

