‘Get the word out!’: Spencer Howson’s jobs board
News today that Domino’s is running a mass recruitment drive for 2500 new staff got Spencer Howson thinking.
On 4BC Drive, he did a call out for anyone looking for staff for their business, struggling to fill the job.
“I’m sure if Domino’s are hiring so many staff, I know Harris Farm are going through a mass recruitment as well.
“There must be other businesses doing well and expanding.”
The open line was running hot with business owners eager for applicants, including:
- Andrew at Maroochydore who is looking for staff for surfboard manufacturing – Andrew Splendid Surf Industries (0408 800 819)
- Angela’s business at Capalaba is looking for staff for sales roles at an education business (3390 1095)
- Jack is looking for staff at his ghost & history tours at Boggo Road (0409 617 394)
- Lee runs a delivery service (0421 743 851)