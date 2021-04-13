Domino’s hiring blitz: The search for 2500 workers

Fast food giant Domino’s pizza wants to give people a slice of the action, with a major hiring blitz underway.

They are looking for 2500 workers, across almost all of the 710 stores.

Dominos ANZ CEO Nick Knight said the company was lucky to be able to trade during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“With JobKeeper finished and many people struggling to find meaningful work, we feel very fortunate to be in a position to be able to hire so many people across so many different communities in Australia,” he told Spencer Howson.

“For us, it’s really simple, we have got a lot of pizza to deliver and we need some more help doing that.”

Image: iStock