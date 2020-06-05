4BC
Find a winner!

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETfind a winnerMARK RIDDELLMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Footy tipping is a highlight this week for punters with Penrith taking on New Zealand tonight.

Ray’s tipped the Panthers citing the Warriors move from Tamworth into the Central Coast for this week’s game.

“They were ensconced in the beautiful town of Tamworth, listening to country music, relaxed. Now they’ve moved to the Central Coast it’ll be hip-hop and all that other stuff… they won’t be as relaxed,” humoured Hadley.

And in horse racing, the time-honoured Stradbroke graces Randwick this week with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott’s horse, ‘Dawn Passage’,  backed into favouritism.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHorse RacingMoneyRugby LeagueSports
