Fighter jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject from Super Hornet

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
RAAF
Article image for Fighter jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject from Super Hornet

Defence has grounded 35 fighter jets after two pilots were forced to eject from an aircraft at an RAAF base at Amberley yesterday.

Inspectors are at the scene today.

It’s understood the pilots ejected from the Super Hornet as it was due to take off.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty told Scott Emerson the pilots who were forced to eject from the aircraft were understood to be “battered and bruised” but doing well.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Nine News

 

RELATED

Pilots forced to eject after emergency incident at RAAF base

Scott Emerson
News
