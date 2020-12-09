Fighter jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject from Super Hornet

Defence has grounded 35 fighter jets after two pilots were forced to eject from an aircraft at an RAAF base at Amberley yesterday.

Inspectors are at the scene today.

It’s understood the pilots ejected from the Super Hornet as it was due to take off.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty told Scott Emerson the pilots who were forced to eject from the aircraft were understood to be “battered and bruised” but doing well.

There was an incident at Amberley on Tues 8 Dec involving a Super Hornet. The incident occurred during take-off, the crew ejected and are safe. We really appreciate the concern for the crew involved. The incident is currently under investigation. — Royal Australian Air Force (@AusAirForce) December 9, 2020

