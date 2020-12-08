4BC
Pilots forced to eject after emergency incident at RAAF base

5 hours ago
There’s been an emergency incident involving a military aircraft at the RAAF base at Amberley, south-west of Brisbane.

The Department of Defence confirmed they were investigating.

All crew on board are safe.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty told Scott Emerson an F/A-18 hornet was involved.

“Right when they were taking off they clearly had some engine failure and that’s when they have ejected.”

An investigation is underway.

Image: Nine News

