Dire outlook for Brisbane’s CBD after snap lockdown ends

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Dire outlook for Brisbane’s CBD after snap lockdown ends

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says small businesses will take a long time to recover in Brisbane’s CBD following the state’s snap lockdown.

He predicted foot traffic will continue to be low for some time, without workers back in the CBD.

“It takes a long time to recover from a lockdown, it doesn’t happen immediately and particularly in the inner city, people are hesitant to go into the inner city it seems after a lockdown,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said they were feeling for small businesses.

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts on the Ekka being cancelled

