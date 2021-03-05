‘Devastated’: Historic Toowong house demolished despite campaign to save it

An 83-year-old riverfront Tudor-style home in Toowong has been demolished despite a campaign by locals to save it.

The house, Linden Lea, in Archer Street was one of a handful of remaining interwar character homes on the street built in the 1930s.

Toowong resident John Scott said they had applied to have it heritage listed.

“I am sad to say this afternoon it’s actually become flat earth, the house is gone,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We are all pretty devastated, and saddened it’s got to this point.

“What we are now absolutely committed to doing, is to try and make something good come of this we need to get some sort of change to the planning laws that have allowed this to happen.”

He said they are not sure what will be on the site now.

“This is one of a number of houses in a traditional character overlay, in Archer Street, and they were all together, or were, a rare example of what parts of Brisbane used to look like. From our point of view, now the front tooth has been knocked out of that Archer Street smile.”

