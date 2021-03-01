4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • Toowong’s Tudor fight continues..

Toowong’s Tudor fight continues down to the wire

5 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
toowong
Article image for Toowong’s Tudor fight continues down to the wire

Internal demolition has begun on Toowong’s 83-year-old Tudor-style home, Linden Lea, in Archer Street, despite substantial community protest. 

Linden Lea was sold in 2013, with its new owners lodging a demolition application in 2017. While it was initially refused, the owner successfully made an appeal in 2019.

Last week, demolition workers arrived on the site last week, with plans for the home to give way for the building of an apartment block.

Founding member of Toowong Residents Group Freya Robertson told Olympia Kwitowski she was disappointed the Brisbane City Council was not taking action.

“The system has really let us down, it’s let the community down, it’s made a mockery of the planning laws and the heritage laws.

“Nobody is really managing the situation … it’s just a case of everyone saying ‘it’s not our responsibility and we can’t do anything’.

“Our elected representatives are there for us.”

Ms Robertson added the time to act and save the piece of Brisbane history is now.

“It is an undignified end to this iconic, historic, and stately home, which was just meticulously taken care of.

“Once it’s gone it’s gone.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Patrick Condren / Twitter

Olympia Kwitowski
LocalNews
