Councillor gives assurance to residents over shunned green bridge proposal

36 mins ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for Councillor gives assurance to residents over shunned green bridge proposal

Residents fighting a proposed green bridge linking St Lucia to West End have received some reassurance from Brisbane City Council. 

Battle lines have been drawn for a fight between Brisbane City Council and residents on both sides of the river, with locals unhappy with any of the proposed landing points.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, the Public and Active Transport Chair for Brisbane City Council, told Bill McDonald a bridge will not be built if there is widespread disapproval.

“There is no way the Council will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build a bridge that people don’t want.

“We will find other areas along the river that want the bridge and we will put it there.

“There’s been really strong support for green bridges elsewhere in the city.”

Mr Murphy said Council has been “really open and honest with residents” throughout the process.

Image: Brisbane City Council

