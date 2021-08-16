Coorparoo community left ‘outraged, distraught’ by escalating youth crime

Coorparoo locals are feeling “outraged and distraught” following a violent home invasion which left Wallabies great Toutai Kefu and his family in hospital.

They say it’s an escalation of recent brazen crimes lead by young offenders.

Kefu underwent surgery for significant injuries to his abdomen after confronting a group of intruders in his home, allegedly trying to steal his keys.

Listener Frank, who lives in Coorparoo, called in to 4BC Drive and says police have been “wonderful” but says it’s put everyone on edge.

“Obviously anxiety levels are very high in Coorparoo,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have had an attempted carjacking in our street two weeks ago, the frequency of car thefts and the brazen nature of these juveniles, they are targeting high-end cars as we understand it, the sheer escalation that we have heard about over night.”

He said last night was “next level”.

“The Kefu’s are a lovely family, they wouldn’t hurt anyone, clearly it’s about the car.”

He said he feared someone else would be harmed by the “juvenile operation being run”.

“It’s outrage, people are anxious … children are distraught, men and women are distraught … it’s hard to reconcile the brazen nature of it.”

