Concerns for property prices for Brisbane suburbs impacted by aircraft noise

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Concerns for property prices for Brisbane suburbs impacted by aircraft noise

There are reports some Brisbane property prices may take a nosedive in the suburbs impacted by aircraft noise.

Community group Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance says some suburbs are being “slaughtered by noise” from Brisbane Airport’s second runway.

But the chair of the group, David Diamond said it was difficulty to say if the real impact had been felt.

“I think what you hear on the ground you have got to take it with a grain of salt, just at  the moment, there’s so many variables with the heat of property prices, with COVID, certainly aircraft noise, there’d be a factor in all of that,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The one thing we can say we do have real data on is that certainly when we did that survey in February, we had 2200 people respond to that, 70 per cent said that if this gets up to 150 planes day that the airport wants to put across their roofs, certainly 70 per cent would be considering selling.”

Scott Emerson
