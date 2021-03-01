Suburbs ‘slaughtered by noise’ from Brisbane’s second runway

Suburbs in the flight path of Brisbane Airport’s second runway are ‘”being slaughtered by noise”, a community group says.

Chairperson at Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance, David Diamond, said it was a “major issue” and the airport corporation needs to start listening.

He said the modelling was “so far out”.

“We are not about moving what’s happened to someone else’s backyard … all we want is what we were told was going to happen.

“We are getting slaughtered with noise. You can have 12-14 flights coming over a roof in an hour at peak periods and it is mind bending and it is sending the people on the flight paths around the twist.”

He said they don’t want to turn back aviation progress, but something must be done.

Image: iStock