4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suburbs ‘slaughtered by noise’ from Brisbane’s second runway

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbane airportChairperson at Brisbane Flight Path Community AllianceDavid Diamond
Article image for Suburbs ‘slaughtered by noise’ from Brisbane’s second runway

Suburbs in the flight path of Brisbane Airport’s second runway are ‘”being slaughtered by noise”, a community group says.

Chairperson at Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance, David Diamond, said it was a “major issue” and the airport corporation needs to start listening.

He said the modelling was “so far out”.

“We are not about moving what’s happened to someone else’s backyard … all we want is what we were told was going to happen.

“We are getting slaughtered with noise. You can have 12-14 flights coming over a roof in an hour at peak periods and it is mind bending and it is sending the people on the flight paths around the twist.”

He said they don’t want to turn back aviation progress, but something must be done.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873