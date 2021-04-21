4BC
Commonwealth blindsided by $1 billion Gabba revamp

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 OlympicsThe Gabba
Article image for Commonwealth blindsided by $1 billion Gabba revamp

The federal government has waved off pressure from the state ahead of Monday’s deadline for south-east Queensland to shore up their 2032 Olympic bid.

Treasurer Cameron Dick told Neil Breen this morning that the Games hang in the balance of the federal government’s backing.

It was also revealed yesterday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that their plan was for the Gabba to get a $1 billion facelift to be the centrepiece of the Games.

Federal MP for Fairfax, Ted O’Brien, is also Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s representative for the Olympics.

“Look there’s no doubt the Gabba idea, it’s a big one, it’s an interesting one, I certainly wasn’t expecting the announcement myself,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We’ve got, what, 11 years if we win this thing, and I think between now and then there’s going to be a lot of big ideas put on the table.

“At first blush using the Gabba is fine with me.

“I think there’s no doubt from the Commonwealth’s point of view, I wasn’t expecting it.

“There’s nothing wrong with the state putting forward an idea.”

He said there were some requirements for Monday to prove to the IOC Queensland can host the world event.

“The guarantees required from the federal government, will be fine.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Scott Emerson
