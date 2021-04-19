4BC
New Gabba vision backed as a ‘good sense’ move

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 OlympicsPremier Annastacia Palaszczuk
The Gabba will become the showpiece of the 2032 Olympics if south-east Queensland wins the rights to host the Games.

The state government has revealed new plans for the stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics.. and grow its capacity to 50,000 people.

More than $1 billion would be spent on redeveloping the Gabba, which would be the event’s main stadium, hosting althletics and both the opening and closing ceremonies.

ASM Global CEO Harvey Lister, who was previously on The Gabba Trust, told Scott Emerson it’s time for a new stadium.

“The reality about The Gabba is it’s been a terrific venue for a very long period of time, but its current sizing was developed at a time when the sport of AFL didn’t project they were going to pull some of the numbers the sport is now pulling.

“It made good sense for the government to have a look at a long-term solution, a next 50 years at least.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

