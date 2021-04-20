4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen questions Treasurer over Olympic ‘white elephant’ critiques

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Cameron Dick
Article image for Neil Breen questions Treasurer over Olympic ‘white elephant’ critiques

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has defended against claims the rebuild of The Gabba is a white elephant. 

The $1 billion redevelopment was announced yesterday to mixed reception.

“When we were originally named to be the city in targeted dialogue, … our proposal talked about an opening and closing ceremony at Suncorp and athletics at Carrara, or possibly a brand new stadium at Albion,” Neil Breen said to Mr Dick.

“John Coates said as much on this show, and all of the press releases and everything said as much, then all of a sudden, we’ve got a knock-down-rebuild of The Gabba.

“I feel as though the IOC have roped us in hook, line and sinker here.”

But Mr Dick waved off the list of locations, saying builds were always on the cards.

“85 per cent of the facilities are already there, but there was always going to be a handful of facilities that were going to be built.

“I think everyone knows, or feels, The Gabba is due for a facelift.

“The proposal’s been strongly endorsed by the AFL and Cricket Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873