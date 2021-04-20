Neil Breen questions Treasurer over Olympic ‘white elephant’ critiques

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has defended against claims the rebuild of The Gabba is a white elephant.

The $1 billion redevelopment was announced yesterday to mixed reception.

“When we were originally named to be the city in targeted dialogue, … our proposal talked about an opening and closing ceremony at Suncorp and athletics at Carrara, or possibly a brand new stadium at Albion,” Neil Breen said to Mr Dick.

“John Coates said as much on this show, and all of the press releases and everything said as much, then all of a sudden, we’ve got a knock-down-rebuild of The Gabba.

“I feel as though the IOC have roped us in hook, line and sinker here.”

But Mr Dick waved off the list of locations, saying builds were always on the cards.

“85 per cent of the facilities are already there, but there was always going to be a handful of facilities that were going to be built.

“I think everyone knows, or feels, The Gabba is due for a facelift.

“The proposal’s been strongly endorsed by the AFL and Cricket Australia.”

