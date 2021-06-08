4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cold snap: The places which could see a sprinkling of snow this week

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Queensland cold snapsnow
Article image for Cold snap: The places which could see a sprinkling of snow this week

Snow is on the cards for parts of the Granite Belt as a cold snap moves across the state tomorrow.

Weather presenter on Nine News, Luke Bradnam, told Scott Emerson it was exciting and people had already snapped up available accomodation to get a glimpse of the snow.

“I have just been up in Toowoomba, and it’s the talk of the town!

“They tell me out around Stanthorpe where we could see this now tomorrow, accomodation completely booked out and people are getting very excited, it’s been a couple of years since we have seen snow in Queensland.”

The city will see a low of 8 degrees on Thursday and into the weekend.

He said the places where snow could be recorded are Stanthorpe, Applethorpe and Warwick.

If it happens, it will likely be seen late tomorrow or early Thursday morning.

Press PLAY below to hear his full weather report

Southern Queensland set to cop a mid-week cold snap

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873