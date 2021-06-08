Cold snap: The places which could see a sprinkling of snow this week

Snow is on the cards for parts of the Granite Belt as a cold snap moves across the state tomorrow.

Weather presenter on Nine News, Luke Bradnam, told Scott Emerson it was exciting and people had already snapped up available accomodation to get a glimpse of the snow.

“I have just been up in Toowoomba, and it’s the talk of the town!

“They tell me out around Stanthorpe where we could see this now tomorrow, accomodation completely booked out and people are getting very excited, it’s been a couple of years since we have seen snow in Queensland.”

The city will see a low of 8 degrees on Thursday and into the weekend.

He said the places where snow could be recorded are Stanthorpe, Applethorpe and Warwick.

If it happens, it will likely be seen late tomorrow or early Thursday morning.

