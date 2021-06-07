Southern Queensland set to cop a mid-week cold snap

A cold snap will hit southern Queensland mid-week.

Meteorologists say it could snow in Queensland by Thursday as winter sets in.

Overnight, temperatures dipped below 0 degrees in Roma and Applethorpe but a cold font due to hit on Wednesday will bring rain across the south-east.

The cold front moving up from Victoria and South Australia will see the mercury drop by up to 7 degrees overnight and go sub-zero in some areas.

Stanthorpe could see snow on Thursday, with predictions temperatures will drop to -2 and -1.

Accomodation bookings are reportedly increased across the granite belt.

Possible snow and a likely Warning for Sheep Graziers for the Granite Belt, and the risk of frost reaching as far north as the Atherton Tablelands, caused a pulse of cool air dropping temps 4-8C below average will impact Qld this week. See #QLDweather https://t.co/ZhiAztMEbP https://t.co/Z9llU8hcWK — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 7, 2021

Image: iStock