Southern Queensland set to cop a mid-week cold snap

6 hours ago
4BC News
A cold snap will hit southern Queensland mid-week.

Meteorologists say it could snow in Queensland by Thursday as winter sets in.

Overnight, temperatures dipped below 0 degrees in Roma and Applethorpe but a cold font due to hit on Wednesday will bring rain across the south-east.

The cold front moving up from Victoria and South Australia will see the mercury drop by up to 7 degrees overnight and go sub-zero in some areas.

Stanthorpe could see snow on Thursday, with predictions temperatures will drop to -2 and -1.

Accomodation bookings are reportedly increased across the granite belt.

 

Image: iStock

