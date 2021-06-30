4BC
CHO Young’s new appointment a natural choice, Spencer Howson says

6 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Jeannette Young
Article image for CHO Young’s new appointment a natural choice, Spencer Howson says

Spencer Howson has commended the choice to appoint Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young as Queensland’s 27th Governor.

While the decision has been slated as Dr Young is increasingly perceived as a political figure, Spencer says she’s a sensible choice for the role.

“I disagree, I disagree,” he said. “Simple as that.”

“When her name was mentioned as being the next Governor, I thought ‘well, yeah’.”

Press PLAY below to hear Spencer’s reasoning

 

Spencer Howson
