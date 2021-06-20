4BC
CHO Dr Jeannette Young named Queensland’s 27th Governor

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for CHO Dr Jeannette Young named Queensland’s 27th Governor

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young will become Queensland’s next Governor before the end of the year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the appointment this morning, saying it was a “no-brainer”.

“She has been with the people of this state through the most difficult challenges that our state has ever had to face,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I am absolutely delighted.”

Dr Young said she is thrilled to accept the “enormous honour”.

“It’s such an opportunity to work so Queenslanders feel proud … they live in this state.”

She won’t be sworn into the role until November 1, with the current Governor Paul de Jersey extending his appointment until then to allow Dr Young to continue leading the state’s COVID-19 response.

“I hope the pandemic will be on its way out by the time I become Governor,” Dr Young continued.

“I want every adult Queenslander 16 years and over to at least be offered the vaccine before I become Governor.”

Professor Graeme Orr, University of Queensland School of Law expert in law relating to politics and elections, said Labor governments often choose people with public service and community backgrounds.

“This seems like an inspired choice, to the extent she’s probably the best known Queenslander in the last year or so,” he told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY to hear his insights on the role

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook

Scott Emerson
