Neil Breen’s new pursuit for CHO ahead of transition to governor

Neil Breen has suggested a new project for Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young amid news she will become the state’s next governor.

Amid the announcement, Dr Young outlined a goal to eradicate smoking in the state.

“I think that’s an honourable pursuit … but I’ve got a job for the new Governor of Queensland: how about helping your fellow doctors … and fix the hospital ramping and bed shortage crisis?

“I’d like her to talk about those things, those issues, other medical issues, things she could make a difference in.

“The reason she shies away from it is because they’re political issues.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook