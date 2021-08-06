4BC
Campbell Newman addresses rumours around step into federal politics

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Campbell Newman addresses rumours around step into federal politics

Former Premier Campbell Newman says he hasn’t made his mind up yet if he will run for the federal Senate after sensationally quitting the LNP.

There’s speculation he will make a move into federal politics, and run for the Senate.

He told Scott Emerson people are after “real leadership” but he never expected to go back into politics.

“I haven’t yet [made a decision] but what I have been doing is talking to people, and listening and I have been getting lots of messages of support from people.”

Scott: That just sounded like a campaign pitch there, you say you haven’t made up your mind if you are going to run, it sounds like you’ve got all of the lines ready to go.

Mr Newman: Well Scott, put it this way, people are urging me to do it.

Press PLAY below to hear the full exchange on 4BC Drive

But he says 6.5 years on, he is “so, so worried about the future of Australia”.

“I have never, ever felt in all my life so concerned about where we are going. We are heading into the abyss.”

He also revealed what he thinks of how Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has performed.

“I think she has rallied the community, there’s no doubt about that, I think that’s why she did so well in the election last year and I think that in a lot of ways, her constant presence has been reassuring to many Queenslanders.”

But he said there were “a lot of things” politicians could have done better throughout the pandemic.

 

Image: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

