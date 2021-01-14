4BC
Camp quarantine proposal slammed as ‘a complete logistical nightmare’

2 hours ago
Chris Smith
Annastacia Palaszczukhotel quarantinemining camps
Article image for Camp quarantine proposal slammed as ‘a complete logistical nightmare’

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s suggestion high-risk overseas arrivals could be quarantined in empty mining camps has received backlash from the other states.

Chris Smith pointed out several flaws in the proposal, suggesting it would put regional communities at risk and force the mass relocation of health and cleaning staff.

“I immediately thought of a complete logistical nightmare: long, long trips from the city into the arid regions.

“That in itself sounds like a COVID disaster.

“Someone needs to get into the Queensland Premier’s ear and tell her … if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

Image: Nine News

 

