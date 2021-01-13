4BC
Mining camps optioned as quarantine sites in QLD

34 mins ago
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning the state government will now consider quarantining overseas arrivals in regional mining camps. 

This comes after a cluster was linked to transmission within quarantine hotel Grand Chancellor.

Ms Palaszczuk said authorities are considering empty camps to remove risk of transmission from built-up areas.

The camps would also have the capacity for staff to be based on-site to prevent transmission to the wider community.

Ms Palaszczuk will bring the proposal forward to National Cabinet later this week.

“We have to put all options on the table.

“Howard Springs works very well in the Northern Territory and there’s no reason why we can’t do something similar here in Queensland.”

